Are Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation's (NYSE:WAB) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

With its stock down 2.3% over the past week, it is easy to disregard Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Specifically, we decided to study Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is:

6.5% = US$644m ÷ US$9.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.06.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' Earnings Growth And 6.5% ROE

When you first look at it, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' ROE doesn't look that attractive. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 13%. However, the moderate 19% net income growth seen by Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies over the past five years is definitely a positive. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 8.6% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is WAB worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether WAB is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

In Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' case, its respectable earnings growth can probably be explained by its low three-year median payout ratio of 20% (or a retention ratio of 80%), which suggests that the company is investing most of its profits to grow its business.

Moreover, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 11% over the next three years. The fact that the company's ROE is expected to rise to 9.6% over the same period is explained by the drop in the payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

