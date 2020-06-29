Are We Witnessing The Death of Austerity?

Earlier today, the U.K. Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said something quite remarkable. He said that the country needed a “Roosevelt-ian” approach to its economy, meaning that it must mimic the massive investment in infrastructure that was the basis of Roosevelt’s New Deal. The remarkable thing is not that it was said, but who said it. It may just mark the end of austerity as a favorite political and economic idea of right-leaning parties in the developed world.

The recession of 2008/9 was deep and painful, and its effects were felt around the globe. Every industrialized country suffered, but the rate and nature of the recovery was vastly different in different places. The U.S., led by Barack Obama and the Democrats, opted for expansion fueled by government spending, the Roosevelt-ian approach if you will.

The U.K. and Germany, on the other hand, took a different approach. David Cameron and the Conservatives took over in early 2010 in the U.K. and adopted a path of austerity similar to that taken by Germany, led by the center-right CDU. The governments there, far from raising spending to stimulate the economy, cut it in an attempt to deal with the reduced tax revenues caused by massive unemployment. More Hoover than Roosevelt.

Austerity was also favored by the European Central Bank (ECB) at the time. That policy focused on the threat of inflation as the problem and the ECB was slower to embrace QE and quicker to “normalize” interest rates than their transatlantic equivalents at the Fed.

Now you have a Republican administration and Republican led House in the U.S. that have added trillions of dollars to the debt when the economy was strong and responded to the coronavirus crisis by adding on a couple of trillion more. You have negative interest rates in Germany, and an ECB whose stimulus measures make the Fed look like amateurs at the game. Boris Johnson, yes, Boris Johnson, is calling for a New Deal and a Republican appointed Fed Chair is effectively advocating Universal Basic Income (UBI), but without talking about the tax changes that UBI’s main proponent, Andrew Yang, acknowledges are needed to make it work.

We are all New Dealers now, apparently.

Given the evidence of the last decade, that is hardly surprising. Back in 2010, Republicans were vociferously opposed to the Democrats’ policies, spitting out the word “stimulus” as if it were a curse. Back then, conservatives were all about small government, and the idea that the free market may need a helping hand was heresy, especially if it involved government spending and -- horror of horrors -- borrowing!

What they saw though, was that in that situation, those policies actually worked. The U.S. led the world out of the recession and the raging inflation that was promised never materialized. The debt was eagerly snapped up by a world desperate for a “safe” investment. There have not, so far at least, been any major negative economic consequences of expansionist policies and giving people money always has political appeal. That is particularly true when the most observable political impact is to create a problem for your opponents. The Trump campaign is already labelling Biden as the “tax hike” candidate as he begins to suggest that the $23 trillion+ national debt needs to be addressed.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise to hear Johnson, from the right wing of the Conservative Party, argue for massive, debt fueled government spending or to hear Donald Trump’s frequent assertions that “infrastructure week” is coming (indeed, as it has been coming any day now since he was practically sworn in office). As long as racking up debt has no consequences, economic or political, it will continue, and drawing attention to the situation is political suicide.

I am old-school enough to believe that borrowing is a good short-term answer to a specific problem, but that if no effort is made to address the debt when times are good, there will be a price to pay at some point. That may come in the form of a reduced ability to react to a future crisis, or it may be a more drastic consequence such as a crisis of confidence in a country’s sovereign debt, but it will come in some form at some time.

Now that the concept of austerity and the fiscal responsibility that goes with it are, politically, dead ducks, we are one step closer to that time.

