Are We Heading Toward A Government Shutdown?

The pressure is on for Congress to avoid a government shutdown.

A bill tied to the continuing resolution that would fund the government through mid-December might not have enough votes to pass—which means new funding won’t get approved, either.

The continuing resolution includes billions in funding for initiatives such as the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, fire relief, water infrastructure and economic and military support for Ukraine.

If the government doesn’t pass a continuing resolution, it will face its first shutdown since 2019—something that would disrupt everyday life, from timely payment of public benefits to delays at the IRS.

What’s Going On in Congress?

Lawmakers are in agreement that they want to avoid a government shutdown, but Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) energy bill—tied to the continuing resolution that would fund the government—is proving unpopular.

Manchin’s bill seeks to change the federal permitting process for energy and minerals projects. The changes, according to a summary of the bill, would cut down the energy manufacturing costs, and ultimately result in lower energy prices for consumers.

Bill-pairing is a regular strategy among lawmakers to advance their priorities. But the problem is that no one seems too keen on Manchin’s bill.

“Sen. Joe Manchin finally released the legislative text of his proposed permitting reforms this week, and what a disappointment,” reads an editorial in the Wall Street Journal. “Mr. Manchin had political leverage, but the bill shows he traded his vote on the cheap.”

Both Republicans and Democrats have voiced opposition to Manchin’s energy bill, making the future of the continuing resolution unclear.

According to the Washington Post, a Republican memo said the bill did little to improve the permit process for fossil fuels, contrary to the bill’s claims. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) argued that Manchin’s initiative will lead to oil and natural gas drilling, and recently wrote a letter to his Senate colleagues encouraging them to oppose the bill.

I sent a letter to my colleagues in the Senate today urging them to oppose this Big Oil side deal. The time has come for Congress to tell the fossil fuel industry that their short-term profits are not more important than the future of our planet. pic.twitter.com/SBrKuvzB1U — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) September 23, 2022

It remains unclear whether Manchin has enough votes for his bill, which means the continuing resolution could also be in limbo. The Senate is expected to vote on the package Tuesday; government funding expires on Friday.

What Happens if the Government Shuts Down?

A government shutdown can disrupt life in numerous ways, from closing down key government services to shuttering national parks.

Each federal agency has its own shutdown plan, indicating what services—if any—it can maintain during a shutdown. In some cases, agencies must furlough their employees until more funding is passed, which means the paychecks of millions of workers are at the mercy of lawmakers.

Disruption during a government shutdown can include:

Delays at the IRS: A government shutdown may stop many important services at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), including answering taxpayer questions and resolving compliance issues. Although it’s not currently tax season, this could exacerbate the backlog of millions of returns the IRS is struggling to resolve.

Low-income housing program challenges and delays: According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, disruptions in government funding put housing security programs at risk, including approval of grants, issuance of housing choice vouchers and renewal of USDA rental assistance contracts.

Food stamp delivery challenges: The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also referred to as food stamps, is a vital lifeline for low-income families, especially as inflation continues to send food prices soaring. A government shutdown wouldn’t cut SNAP funding, but it could pose challenges for benefit distribution. Past continuing resolutions authorizing a shutdown have only permitted SNAP benefits to be sent out for 30 days after a shutdown begins.

New Social Security applications paused: If your Social Security application is in process when the government shuts down, your enrollment won’t be completed during the shutdown and may delay your benefits. Those currently receiving Social Security benefits wouldn’t be affected.

Closed national parks and monuments: The National Park Service has ceased most of its operations during past shutdowns, according to the Congressional Research Service. Should a government shutdown occur, Americans should expect these parks to be mostly inaccessible.

