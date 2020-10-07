Are We Entering an Irrelevant Earnings Season?

Earnings season will begin tomorrow, when Delta Airlines (DAL), Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) and a couple of regional banks become the first four companies to report results for the quarter that ended in September. After that, it will get into full swing over the next couple of weeks. In theory, earnings for Q3 should be of vital importance as it was the 'recovery' quarter, when a lot of businesses bounced back from the complete shutdown in March. However, if you look at what the market is responding to at the moment, it seems that Q3 earnings will be just about irrelevant.

Believe me, it pains me to say that. I am an old-fashioned guy, who believes that how much money a company makes is one of the principle measures of its success, and that stocks should reflect that. Instead, what we have now is a situation where there are other factors that are more important than profitability when it comes to determining stock prices.

If that weren’t true, how could we have hit record highs in the major indices a couple of months after Q2 results showed a massive drop in corporate earnings of over forty percent? We were told then that it was because the market was looking forward a quarter or so, to a time when all that trouble was behind us. And yet, here we are, a quarter later, looking at a consensus earnings number for the S&P 500 that would represent a year-on-year drop of over twenty percent in this "recovery" quarter.

So, if asset prices are disconnected from their most fundamental driver, why do they keep on going up?

There are two main reasons, and we got a good look at one of them over the last 24 hours.

Yesterday, when Donald Trump tweeted that he would be ending all negotiations on another round of stimulus for Americans harmed economically by the pandemic, the market, understandably, dropped:

After all, every analyst and talking head over the last couple of weeks seems to have been saying that Congressional money was sorely needed to prop up the economy, so when the chances of that seemed to effectively drop to zero, a selloff appeared to be only logical. The problem is that, as we have seen many times in that past, Presidential tweets are not worth the paper they aren’t written on. Early this morning, a few hours after that tweet sent markets crashing, the president tweeted again on the economy, this time calling for a round of stimulus checks and another massive bailout for the airlines. The market, reassured that government handouts were coming after all, and better still going mainly to big businesses like airlines, bounced.

Obviously, neither of those tweets were the result of a carefully thought-out policy position. The first now looks like a fit of pique, an attempt to troll the President’s opponents, or a simple attempt to bribe the electorate into voting for him. The second looks like it was prompted by the market reaction to the first and the sudden realization that maybe not giving money to desperate voters wasn’t so smart politically after all.

By now, you would have thought that traders would have learned that national policy really isn’t made by tweet, but the moves show that federal stimulus, whatever form it takes and whoever tries to take credit for it, is still driving stocks higher.

Even more worrying is what this morning’s price action says about the state of capitalism as a whole. You can call it socialism, fascism, crony capitalism or whatever, but the market seems to have accepted that the government picking winners and losers and subsidizing failure where and when it feels like it is perfectly okay. That isn’t a free market, nor is it capitalism.

Still, these are short-term fluctuations in a long-term upward trend, and it is what is causing that trend that really deserves analysis.

It can’t be economic strength given an unemployment rate that, while better than it was, is still at levels last seen in the depths of the recession. Global and domestic growth rates that are also at recession levels. Nor can it any longer be about hopes for a rapid vaccine. They were first voiced months ago, yet here we are, still months away from a freely available vaccine, according to the experts.

That leaves one thing that could be driving markets higher: An excess of investable cash. The Fed and their counterparts around the world have been creating money and handing it to banks and financial institutions every day for months now. Since September of last year, the Fed’s balance sheet has grown by over $3,000,000,000,000 dollars. That is, in effect, the net amount that they have created and given to banks. It has to go somewhere, and with the central bank also keeping interest rates at all-time lows, equities are bound to benefit.

In that environment, as you can see from the kind of stocks that are so often outperforming, and from an S&P 500 P/E of more than double the long-term average, those banks don’t really care about little things like profits when investing all that free money.

Two things follow from that.

The first is that the market can keep on moving up. In fact, maybe it has to, based on simple supply and demand. The real-life economy is taking its toll on the supply of stocks as bankruptcies and fire-sale mergers shrink the amount of paper available. Demand, though, is increasing as those trillions of dollars seek a return.

The second is that while there will no doubt be a lot of detailed analysis of results from Q3, they really don’t matter at all given the above. There will be a time when all of this becomes relevant because artificially inflated assets don’t usually deflate gradually and harmlessly. Right now though, that time looks some way off.

