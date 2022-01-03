Are We Caught in a Start-Up Bubble?

2021 was a banner year for start-ups. According to financial data company PitchBook, the median valuation of seed and early-stage start-ups in the U.S. was $26 million in 2021, compared to $16 million in 2020, and more than double the median valuation for start-ups five years ago.

By all reports, capital is readily available, and investors are swarming into new start-ups before they have proved themselves or have even moved past the concept stage, according to a recent report by the Wall Street Journal. Investors looking for the "next big thing" poured $93 billion into seed- and early-stage start-ups in 2021. Venture capitalists don't want to miss out on the opportunity to earn huge returns, given the blockbuster IPOs of companies like Rivian (RIVN) and Coinbase (COIN).

Bubble Concerns

Several experts have raised the alarm bells about the trend of over-valuing start-ups, predicting that the current decade's venture capital returns are going to be much lower than those in the previous decade. Already this year, venture-backed IPOs have underperformed the market, according to PitchBook.

As investors have seen, many companies, such as Coupang (CPNG), open with a big splash, but then drop precipitously. Coupang stock has fallen more than 40% since its $4.6 billion IPO in March of this year.

Furthermore, companies that merged with SPACs have not all had a glorious year. Just this month, Grab (GRAB) and Buzzfeed (BZFD), for example, saw their stocks tumble after they merged with SPACs for the IPOs. In another disappointing scenario, trading platform eToro had its IPO delayed again last week, after its partnering SPAC, Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (Nasdaq: FCTV) reduced the company's valuation by 15%.

What to Expect in 2022

The investment frenzy into start-ups has been partially propelled by low interest rates. When and if the Fed raises interest rates, this trend could reverse, or at least be quelled.

Not so long ago, investors would wait at least 9 months to see start-ups prove their concept before feeding them money. Start-ups, for their part, would wait from 9 to 18 months between funding rounds. We could well see a return to those calmer, more measured practices in this new year.

