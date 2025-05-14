Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Waste Management Stock Will Climb or Sink?

With a market cap of $90.8 billion, Waste Management, Inc. (WM) provides environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and internationally. Founded in 1968, the Houston, Texas-based company offers collection services and owns and operates transfer stations as well as landfill gas-to-energy facilities that produce renewable electricity.

Shares of the company have underperformed the broader market over the past year and have outperformed in 2025. WM stock has surged 5.5% over the past 52 weeks and 10.2% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 12.7% over the past year and marginally in 2025.

Narrowing the focus, WM has also underperformed the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 12.9% surge over the past 52 weeks and has outperformed its 7.2% rise this year.

WM stock surged marginally following the release of its Q1 earnings on Apr. 28. The company reported a 16.7% year-on-year growth in its revenue, which came in at $6.02 billion and missed the analyst estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EBITDA came in at $1.72 billion with a margin of 28.5% for the quarter. WM’s adjusted EPS amounted to $1.67 and surpassed the Street’s expectations by 1.2%.

For the current year ending in December, analysts predict WM’s EPS will rise 4.8% year over year to $7.58. Moreover, the company has surpassed analysts’ consensus estimates in three of the past four quarters, while only missing on one occasion.

Among the 21 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 10 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and 10 “Holds.”

The configuration is less bullish than three months ago, when 11 analysts gave it a “Strong Buy.”

On May 7, Seaport Global analyst John Mazzoni initiated a “Hold” rating for Waste Management.

WM’s mean price target of $251.53 indicates a premium of 13.1% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $271 suggests a robust 21.9% upside potential from current price levels.

