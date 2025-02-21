Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting VeriSign Stock Will Climb or Sink?

VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN), headquartered in Reston, Virginia, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names. Valued at $21.9 billion by market cap, the company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key internet infrastructure and services, as well as provides root zone maintainer services.

Shares of this global provider of critical internet infrastructure and domain name registry services have underperformed the broader market over the past year. VRSN has gained 21.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 23%. However, in 2025, VRSN stock rose 13%, surpassing SPX’s 4% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, VRSN has also lagged behind the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 28% over the past year. However, VRSN’s double-digit gains on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 4% returns over the same time frame.

On Feb. 6, VRSN shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q4 results. Its EPS declined 23.1% year over year to $2. The company’s revenue stood at $395.4 billion, up 3.9% year over year.

For the current fiscal year, ended in December 2024, analysts expect VRSN’s EPS to grow significantly from the previous year. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last three quarters.

Among the two analysts covering VRSN stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.”

This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with one analyst suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Feb. 7, Baird kept an “Outperform” rating on VRSN and raised the price target to $255, implying a potential upside of 9% from current levels.

The mean price target of $257.50 represents a 10.1% premium to VRSN’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $260 suggests an upside potential of 11.2%.

