Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Trimble Stock Will Climb or Sink?

With a market cap of $16.3 billion , Trimble Inc. ( TRMB ) is a global technology company specializing in positioning, surveying, and machine control solutions. It integrates GPS, GNSS, laser, and software technologies to enhance workflows across industries such as construction, transportation, agriculture, and logistics.

Shares of the Westminster, Colorado-based company have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. TRMB stock has increased nearly 20% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 8.6% . However, shares of Trimble are down 3.6% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 3.8% decline.

In addition, the GPS manufacturer has outpaced the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLK ) 6.3% return over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of Trimble rose 4.7% on May 7 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2025 results , with revenue of $840.6 million and adjusted EPS of $0.61. Strong demand for its navigation, mapping, and geospatial services across industries, along with the integration of AI and machine learning, drove performance. Additionally, the company reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance and projected Q2 revenue between $815 million and $845 million, above the midpoint of analysts' estimate.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2025, analysts expect TRMB's EPS to grow 6.8% year-over-year to $2.36. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

Among the 11 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and one “Hold.”

On May 8, Bernstein SocGen reaffirmed an "Outperform" rating on Trimble with an $80 price target , citing strong profitability, a resilient construction tech demand, and 19% year-over-year growth in organic ARR from the AECO segment.

As of writing, TRMB is trading below the mean price target of $83.05. The Street-high price target of $90 implies a potential upside of 32.1% from the current price levels.

On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

