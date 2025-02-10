Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Tapestry Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR), headquartered in New York, offers luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products worldwide. Valued at $18.7 billion by market cap, the company provides a wide range of fashion and lifestyle products for men and women, including handbags, footwear, accessories, and more, sold through retail stores, e-commerce, and wholesale channels.

Shares of this leading luxury retailer have outperformed the broader market over the past year. TPR has gained 99.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 20.6%. In 2025, TPR stock is up 23%, surpassing SPX’s 2.5% rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, TPR’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 26.8% over the past year. Moreover, TPR’s double-digit returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s marginal gains over the same time frame.

TPR's outperformance is fueled by global expansion, operational efficiencies, and product innovation, solidifying its brand strength. Its omni-channel retail experience, integrating physical stores with digital platforms, has strengthened customer engagement and attracted Gen Z and Millennials. Its flagship brand, Coach’s continued success, driven by innovative products and strong direct-to-consumer sales, further underscores its market strength. Moreover, the addition of 1.4 million new customers in North America reflects the company's success in broadening its consumer base.

On Feb. 6,TPR shares closed up more than 12% after reporting its Q2 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2 exceeded the Wall Street expectations of $1.75. The company’s revenue was $2.2 billion, beating the Wall Street forecasts of $2.1 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in June, analysts expect TPR’s EPS to grow 14.7% to $4.92 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 21 analysts covering TPR stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 13 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and seven “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than two months ago, with 11 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Feb. 7, Evercore ISI analyst Michael Binetti maintained a “Buy” rating on TPR with a price target of $97, implying a potential upside of 20.7% from current levels.

While TPR currently trades above its mean price target of $73.60, the Street-high price target of $90 suggests an upside potential of 12%.

