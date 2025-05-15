Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting S&P Global Stock Will Climb or Sink?

New York-based S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. With a market cap of $157 billion, the company operates through five segments: S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Shares of SPGI have outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. SPGI has soared 19.6% over this period, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 12.3%. Moreover, shares of SPGI are up 2.8% on a YTD basis, outperforming SPX’s marginal return during the same time frame.

However, zooming in further, S&P Global has performed weaker than the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF Fund’s (XLF) 21.7% rise over the past 52 weeks.

S&P Global shares rose 2.6% after it released its solid Q1 2025 earnings on Apr. 29. Quarterly revenue came in at $3.8 billion, up 8.2% year-over-year, driven by solid growth across all five divisions. Adjusted EPS increased 9% from the prior-year quarter to $4.37, exceeding the consensus estimate by 3.6%. Additionally, for fiscal 2025, the company expects revenue growth between 4% and 6%, and adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $16.75 to $17.25.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2025, analysts expect SPGI’s adjusted EPS to increase 8.2% year-over-year to $16.99. Moreover, the company's earnings surprise history is solid. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 20 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and one “Hold.”

This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with 18 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Apr. 30, Stifel lowered SPGI's price target to $603 while maintaining a “Buy” rating.

As of writing, S&P Global is trading below the mean price target of $585.85. The Street-high price target of $627 implies a potential upside of a 22.5% from the current price levels.

