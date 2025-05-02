Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting RTX Corporation Stock Will Climb or Sink?

With a market cap of $170.2 billion , Arlington, Virginia-based RTX Corporation ( RTX ) is a leading aerospace and defense company. It operates through three major segments: Collins Aerospace; Pratt & Whitney; and Raytheon, providing advanced systems and services to commercial, military, and government customers globally.

Shares of RTX have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. RTX has gained 25.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 11.7% . Moreover, shares of RTX are up 10.1% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 4.7% decline.

More Top Stocks Daily:

Focusing more closely, the aerospace and defense company has outpaced the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLI ) 9.1% return over the past 52 weeks and a marginal YTD gain.

Despite posting stronger-than-expected Q1 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.47 and revenue of $20.3 billion, RTX shares dropped 9.8% on Apr. 22. Management cautioned that the full-year outlook of $6 - $6.15 in adjusted EPS and $7 billion - $7.5 billion in free cash flow does not account for the impact of newly enacted U.S. and non-U.S. tariffs. The company estimated these tariffs could reduce adjusted operating profit by approximately $850 million , even after planned mitigation efforts. Additionally, the management warned that cash flow could be further pressured due to delays in receiving duty refunds.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2025, analysts expect RTX’s EPS to grow 5.4% year-over-year to $6.04. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 14 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and eight “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with 10 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Apr. 23, UBS analyst Gavin Parsons raised the price target for RTX Corporation to $138 , while reaffirming a “Buy” rating on the stock.

As of writing, RTX is trading below the mean price target of $140.74. The Street-high price target of $160 implies a potential upside of 25.6% from the current price levels.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.