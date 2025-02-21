Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting MSCI Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Headquartered in New York, MSCI Inc. (MSCI) is a prominent global provider of investment decision support tools. With a market capitalization of $46.2 billion, the company is renowned for its wide array of products and services, delivering essential data, analytics, and research to institutional investors globally.

Shares of MSCI have underperformed the broader market over the past year. The stock has gained 3.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 23%. In 2025, the stock is down 4.3%, trailing SPX’s 4% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, MSCI has also lagged behind the iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG), which has soared 33.7% over the past year and 6.8% on a YTD basis.

On Jan. 29, MSCI shares plunged 5.6% after the company reported its Q4 earnings. Adjusted EPS amounted to $4.18, beating Wall Street expectations. Revenue stood at $743.5 million, which missed Street’s projections.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect MSCI’s EPS to grow 10.9% to $16.86 on a diluted basis. The company's earnings surprise history is solid. It beat the consensus estimate in all of the past four quarters.

Among the 19 analysts covering MSCI stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” four “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This consensus is more bullish than three months ago when the stock had 10 “Strong Buy” ratings.

On Jan. 30, RBC Capital's Ashish Sabadra reiterated a “Buy” rating on MSCI with a $675 price target.

The mean price target of $663.07 represents a 15.4% premium compared to MSCI’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $723 suggests an upside potential of 25.9%.

