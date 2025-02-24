Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Motorola Solutions Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Valued at a market cap of $70.4 billion, Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) is a global leader in mission-critical communications and security solutions, providing technology for public safety agencies, enterprises, and government organizations. The Chicago, Illinois-based company specializes in land mobile radio (LMR) communications, video security and analytics, and command center software.

Shares of MSI have outperformed the broader market considerably over the past year. MSI has gained 29.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 20.7%. However, in 2025, MSI stock is down 8.7%, lagging behind the SPX’s 2.2% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, MSI has underperformed the SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 45.3% over the past year and 2% in 2025.

On Feb. 13, Motorola Solutions released its solid Q4 earnings report, but its shares dropped more than 6% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $4.04 surpassed Street’s expectations, and revenue of $3.01 billion topped the market’s estimates. Looking forward to Q1 2025, Motorola predicts a 5.0% to 5.5% revenue growth and projects a non-GAAP EPS range of $2.98 to $3.03.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect MSI’s EPS to grow 5.5% to $13.43 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 11 analysts covering MSI stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on seven “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and three “Holds.”

The configuration is less bullish than a month ago, when eight analysts appointed “Strong Buy” for the stock.

On Feb. 18, Morgan Stanley (MS) raised its price target for Motorola Solutions from $495 to $505 while maintaining an "Equal-Weight" rating.

The mean price target of $522.12 represents a 23.8% premium to MSI’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $570 suggests an upside potential of 35.1%.

