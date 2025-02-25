Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Loews Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Loews Corporation (L), based in New York, is a diversified holding company with a market cap of $17.6 billion, operating across insurance, energy, hospitality, and manufacturing. Its subsidiaries specialize in commercial property and casualty insurance, offshore oil and gas drilling, natural gas transportation and storage, hotel management, and plastics manufacturing.

L shares have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. L has soared 12.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 17.6%. In 2025, shares of L are down marginally, slightly lagging behind SPX’s 1.7% gain on a YTD basis.

Focusing more closely, Loews has also lagged behind the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 26.5% return over the past 52 weeks and 5.5% return on a YTD basis.

On Feb. 10, Loews Corporation Q4 earnings with a net income of $187 million ($0.86 per share), down from $446 million ($1.99 per share) a year earlier, largely due to a $265 million pension settlement charge at CNA Financial. Boardwalk Pipelines segment delivered strong results, with net income climbing to $145 million from $92 million on higher transportation revenues, while Loews Hotels & Co saw earnings decline to $27 million amid rising depreciation and interest costs from new property openings.

The company strengthened its financial position with a higher book value per share of $88.18 and repurchased 7.7 million shares for $611 million. However, L shares fell over 5% in the following two sessions despite solid performance in its energy segment and disciplined capital management.

One analyst covering the stock assigns it a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy."

L’s mean price target of $217, which is also the Street-high target, represents a potential upswing of 157.2% from the current market prices.

