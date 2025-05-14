Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Lennox International Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Lennox International Inc. (LII), headquartered in Richardson, Texas, designs, manufactures, and markets products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. Valued at $21.1 billion by market cap, the company sells its products and services through direct sales, distributors, and company-owned parts and supplies stores.

Shares of this leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions have outperformed the broader market over the past year. LII has gained 24.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 12.7%. However, in 2025, LII’s stock is down 1.1%, compared to the SPX’s marginal rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, LII’s outperformance is apparent compared to the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 12.9% over the past year. However, the ETF’s 7.2% gains on a YTD basis outshine LII’s dip over the same time frame.

On Apr. 23, LII shares closed down by 9% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $3.37 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $3.25. The company’s revenue was $1.1 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $1 billion. LII expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $22.25 to $23.50.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect LII’s EPS to grow marginally to $22.73 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 17 analysts covering LII stock, the consensus is a “Hold.” That’s based on six “Strong Buy” ratings, six “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and four “Strong Sells.”

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with five analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Apr. 24, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) upgraded LII to “Outperform” rating with a $600 price target.

While LII currently trades above its mean price target of $561.67, the Street-high price target of $700 suggests a 16.2% upside potential.

On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.