Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Lennar Corporation Stock Will Climb or Sink?

With a market cap of $28.6 billion, Lennar Corporation (LEN) operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. Founded in 1954, the Miami, Florida-based company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments.

Shares of the homebuilder company have underperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2025. LEN stock has tanked 35.6% over the past 52 weeks and 19.3% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 11.5% over the past year and marginally in 2025.

Narrowing the focus, LEN has also trailed the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF’s (ITB) 16.1% decline over the past 52 weeks and its 9% fall this year.

LEN stock declined marginally following the release of its Q1 earnings on Mar. 20. The company reported a 4.4% year-over-year growth in its total revenue, which came in at $7.6 billion, driven by a 1% increase in its new orders of 18,355 homes. Additionally, the company’s gross margins on home sales came in at 18.7% or $1.4 billion. Its EPS of $2.14 in the recent quarter surpassed the analyst estimates by 23%.

For the current year ending in November, analysts expect LEN’s EPS to decline 26.8% year over year to $10.15. Moreover, the company has surpassed analysts’ consensus estimates in three of the past four quarters, while only missing on one occasion.

Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on five “Strong Buy” ratings and 14 “Holds.”

The configuration is slightly less bullish than two months ago, when six analysts recommended a “Strong Buy.”

On Apr. 9, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) analyst Deepa Raghavan maintained a “Hold” rating on Lennar stock and lowered the price target from $120 to $110.

LEN’s mean price target of $133.78 indicates a premium of 21.5% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $184.75 suggests a robust 67.8% upside potential from current price levels.

