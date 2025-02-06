Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Kellanova Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Kellanova (K), headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, produces and markets snacks and convenience foods. Valued at $28.2 billion by market cap, the company offers crackers, crisps, savory snacks, cereal and granola bars, ready-to-eat cereals, veggie foods, and noodles, with online delivery services marketed under popular brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, RXBAR, Eggo, MorningStar Farms, Special K and more.

Shares of this snacks giant have outperformed the broader market over the past year. K has gained 51.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 22.6%. However, in 2025, K stock is up 1.1%,compared to the SPX’s 3.1% rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, K’s outperformance is apparent compared to the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 7.3% over the past year. Moreover, K’s single-digit returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s marginal gains over the same time frame.

K’s outperformance is driven by solid product innovation, brand expansion, strategic cost-saving initiatives, and the increasing consumer preferences for healthier snacks. Additionally, its global presence and utilization of advanced technologies such as AI, ML and data analytics have streamlined operations and successfully launched products like Pringles Harvest Blends.

Today, on Feb. 6, K reported its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS came in at $0.92, up 17.9% from the year-ago quarter. The company’s revenue stood at $3.1 billion, down 1.6% year over year.

For the current fiscal year, ended in December 2024, analysts expected K’s EPS to grow 16.1% to $3.75 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 16 analysts covering K stock, the consensus is a “Hold.”

The configuration has been consistent over the past three months.

On Jan. 7, Barclays PLC (BCS) analyst Andrew Lazar maintained a “Hold” rating on K with a price target of $83, implying a potential upside of 1.4% from current levels.

While K currently trades above its mean price target of $81.07, the Street-high price target of $83.50 suggests an upside potential of 2%.

