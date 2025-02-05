Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting International Paper Stock Will Climb or Sink?

International Paper Company ( IP ), a global leader in packaging, pulp, and paper products, is committed to providing sustainable and innovative solutions to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company manages a diverse network of manufacturing facilities and distribution channels, ensuring high-quality products and dependable service. With a market cap of $19.4 billion , International Paper continues to drive efficiency and environmental responsibility while supporting businesses and communities across the globe.

Shares of the global paper and packaging company have significantly outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. IP has jumped 61.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 21.8% . However, in 2025, IP stock saw a marginal increase, underperforming SPX's 2.7% YTD gain.

Narrowing the focus, IP stock has also outpaced the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLB ) 7.3% rise over the past 52 weeks and a 5.9% increase on a YTD basis.

Despite weaker-than-expected reporting Q4 , International Paper shares outperformed the broader market and peers, driven by factors such as improved cost management, strategic pricing actions, and optimism about a potential demand recovery.

However, the stock declined 1.6% on Jan. 30 following the earnings report. The company posted flat year-over-year revenue of $4.58 billion, missing analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. It reported an adjusted loss of $0.02 per share compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 per share adjusted loss. Its adjusted EBITDA amounted to $275 million.

For the current fiscal year ending in December, analysts expect IP's EPS to decline 155.8% year-over-year to $2.89 per share. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It topped the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

Among the eight analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on four “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” two “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

The configuration is slightly less bullish than three months ago when the stock had no “Strong Sell” rating.

On Jan. 31, Truist Financial analyst Michael Roxland reiterated a “ Buy ” rating on International Paper with a price target of $64, implying a potential upside of 18.8% from current price levels.

IP's mean price target of $58.09 represents a premium of 7.8% to current price levels. The Street-high target of $66 indicates a potential upside of 22.5% from current price levels.

