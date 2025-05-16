Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Hormel Foods Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Austin, Minnesota-based Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to foodservice, convenience store, and commercial customers. Valued at a market cap of $16.6 billion, the company sells its products under various brands, including Planters, Skippy, Spam, Hormel, Natural Choice, Applegate to name a few.
Shares of this food processing company have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. HRL has declined 15.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 11.5%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is down 3.9%, compared to SPX’s marginal rise.
Narrowing the focus, HRL has also underperformed the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s (FTXG) 8.1% downtick over the past 52 weeks and 1.1% loss on a YTD basis.
On Feb. 27, HRL’s shares plunged 1.2% after its mixed Q1 earnings release. On the upside, the company’s revenue of $3 billion slightly improved from the year-ago quarter and came in 1.7% above the consensus estimates. However, due to a considerable decline in its retail and foodservice segments’ profit, its overall adjusted EPS fell 14.6% year-over-year to $0.35 and missed the forecasted figure by 5.4%.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company reaffirmed its organic net sales growth outlook of 1% to 3%, and maintained its adjusted EPS expectations of $1.58 to $1.72.
For the current fiscal year, ending in October, analysts expect HRL’s EPS to grow 1.9% year over year to $1.61. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It topped the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions.
Among the 9 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold” which is based on two “Strong Buy,” six “Hold,” and one “Strong Sell” rating.
This configuration is slightly less bearish than two months ago, with one analyst suggesting a “Moderate Sell” rating.
On Apr. 15, BofA upgraded HRL’s rating to “Neutral,” with a price target of $35, which indicates a 16% potential upside from the current levels.
The mean price target of $32.28 represents a 7% premium from HRL’s current price levels, while the Street-high price target of $36 suggests an upside potential of 19.4%.On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
