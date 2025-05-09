Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Halliburton Stock Will Climb or Sink?

With a market cap of $16.6 billion, Halliburton Company (HAL) provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. Founded in 1919, the Houston, Texas-based company operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation.

Shares of the energy supplier have underperformed the broader market over the past year. HAL stock has dropped 45.4% over the past 52 weeks and 25.6% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 9.2% over the past year but has dropped 3.7% in 2025.

Narrowing the focus, HAL has also underperformed the iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF’s (IEZ) 27.6% decline over the past 52 weeks and its 17.2% fall this year.

HAL shares dropped 5.6% following the release of its Q1 earnings on Apr. 22. The company reported a 6.9% year-over-year decline in its revenue, which came in at $5.4 billion and failed to surpass the Street’s estimates. Its adjusted EPS also decreased 21.1% year-over-year to $0.60, but met the consensus estimates.

For the current year ending in December 2025, analysts predict HAL’s EPS to decline 18.4% year over year to $2.44. Moreover, the company has met analysts’ consensus estimates in three of the past four quarters, missing on one occasion.

Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 16 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy.” and eight “Holds.”

The configuration has remained unchanged in recent months.

On May 2, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) analyst Neil Mehta announced a revision in the price target for Halliburton, maintaining a “Buy’ rating and reducing the price target from $27 to $24.

HAL’s mean price target of $30.06 indicates a premium of 48.5% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $45 suggests a robust 122.3% upside potential from current price levels.

