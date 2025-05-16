Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Globe Life Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Globe Life Inc. (GL), headquartered in McKinney, Texas, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the U.S. Valued at $9.8 billion by market cap, the company offers term, whole, and children's life insurance, as well as accidental benefits, mortgage protection, and medicare supplement plans.

Shares of insurance giant have outperformed the broader market over the past year. GL has gained 37.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 11.5%. In 2025, GL stock is up 8.1%, surpassing the SPX’s marginal rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, GL’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 15.7% over the past year. Moreover, GL’s returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 4.5% gains over the same time frame.

On Apr. 30, GL reported its Q1 results, and its shares closed down more than 4% in the following trading session. Its EPS of $3.07 fell short of Wall Street expectations of $3.24. The company’s revenue was $1.48 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $1.49 billion. GL expects full-year EPS in the range of $13.45 to $14.05.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect GL’s EPS to grow 9.8% to $13.58 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 12 analysts covering GL stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on seven “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and four “Holds.”

The configuration is consistent over the past three months.

On May 11, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) analyst Suneet Kamath maintained a “Hold” rating on GL and set a price target of $124, implying a potential upside of 2.8% from current levels.

The mean price target of $141.25 represents a 17.2% premium to GL’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $188 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 55.9%.

