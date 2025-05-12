Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Global Payments Stock Will Climb or Sink?

With a market cap of $19.6 billion, Global Payments Inc. (GPN) provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas and internationally. Founded in 1967, the Atlanta, Georgia-based company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions.

The company has underperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2025. GPN’s stock prices have declined 27.9% over the past 52 weeks and 28.2% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 8.6% over the past year and plummeted 3.8% on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, GPN has also underperformed the iShares FinTech Active ETF’s (BPAY) 8.2% surge over the past 52 weeks and its 1.2% fall this year.

GPN shares surged marginally following the release of its Q1 earnings on May 6. The company reported a revenue of $2.4 billion, successfully meeting the Street’s expectations. Moreover, its operating margin increased from 18.7% in the previous year’s quarter to 19.5%. GPN’s EPS for the quarter amounted to $2.70, surpassing the consensus estimates by 5.9%.

For the current year ending in December 2025, analysts predict GPN’s EPS to rise 4.9% year over year to $11.59. Moreover, the company has surpassed analysts’ consensus estimates in three of the past four quarters, while only missing on one occasion.

Among the 33 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 18 “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

The configuration is less bullish than three months ago, when 16 analysts gave it a “Strong Buy.”

On May 7, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) analyst Tien-Tsin Huang maintained a 'Neutral' rating on Global Payments stock and lowered the price target from $115 to $85.

GPN’s mean price target of $103.71 indicates a premium of 28.8% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $250 suggests an impressive 141% upside potential from current price levels.

