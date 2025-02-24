Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Fox Stock Will Climb or Sink?

New York-based Fox Corporation (FOX) operates as one of the world’s top news, sports, and entertainment companies. With a market cap of over $24 billion, Fox operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot segments.

The news giant has significantly outperformed the broader market over the past year. FOX stock has soared 93% over the past 52 weeks and 15.9% on a YTD basis, outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.7% surge over the past year and 2.2% gains in 2025.

Zooming in further, Fox has also outperformed the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF Fund’s (XLC) 30.8% surge over the past year and 6.4% gains in 2025.

Fox’s stock soared 4.8% after the release of its impressive Q2 results on Feb. 4. The company has observed a robust topline and earnings growth. Driven by higher political advertising and growth in cable network programming, Fox delivered a solid 19.9% year-over-year growth in revenues to $5.1 billion. Furthermore, its adjusted EBITDA skyrocketed 123.1% year-over-year to $781 million and its adjusted earnings of $0.96 per share surpassed the consensus estimates by a significant 57.4% boosting investor confidence.

For the current fiscal 2025, ending in June, analysts expect FOX to report a 23.9% year-over-year growth in adjusted earnings to $4.25 per share. Furthermore, the company has a robust earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line expectations in each of the past three quarters.

Among the 13 analysts covering the FOX stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on six “Strong Buy” and seven “Hold” ratings.

This configuration is slightly less bullish than two months ago when seven analysts gave “Strong Buy” recommendations.

On Feb. 13, UBS (UBS) analyst John Hodulik reiterated a “Buy” rating on Fox while raising the price target to $63.

FOX’s mean price target of $55 represents a 3.8% premium to current price levels, while its street-high target of $64 indicates a notable 20.7% upside potential.

