Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Fidelity National Information Services Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) is a leading American multinational corporation specializing in financial technology solutions. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS serves over 20,000 clients globally, including banks, asset managers, and businesses, and is currently valued at $39.7 billion by market capitalization.

Shares of this leading fintech company have trailed the broader market over the past year. FIS has gained 5.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 9.2%. However, in 2025, FIS stock is down 3.5%, compared to the SPX’s 3.7% fall on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, FIS has also underperformed the Global X FinTech ETF (FINX). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 13.6% over the past year. However, the ETF’s 6.6% fall on a YTD basis lags behind the stock.

On May 6, FIS released its first-quarter earnings report, and its shares dwindled 3.1%. It posted an adjusted EPS of $1.21, surpassing analyst expectations and marking an 11% year-over-year increase. Revenue reached $2.5 billion, reflecting a 4% rise compared to the prior year.

The company's Banking Solutions segment contributed $1.72 billion, while Capital Market Solutions added $764 million. FIS also returned $670 million to shareholders through share repurchases during the quarter, through $450 million of share repurchases and $220 million of dividends paid.

For the current fiscal year, which ends in December, analysts expect FIS’ EPS to grow 10.2% to $5.75 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is solid. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 28 analysts covering FIS stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 15 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” nine “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with 12 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On May 8, RBC Capital reaffirmed its "Outperform" rating on Fidelity National Information Services despite slightly lowering the price target from $95 to $93. Analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a positive outlook on the stock, reflecting continued confidence in FIS's ability to outperform the broader market.

The mean price target of $87.88 represents a 12.8% premium to FIS’ current price levels. The Street-high price target of $110 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 41.2%.

