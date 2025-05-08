Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Crown Castle Stock Will Climb or Sink?

With a market cap of $45.6 billion, Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) owns, operates, and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions. Based in Houston, Texas, the company has a nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure that connects cities and communities to essential data, technology, and wireless service.

Shares of the REIT have slightly outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. CCI has risen 8.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 8.6%. Moreover, shares of CCI are up 15.4% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 4.3% decline.

However, Crown Castle has lagged behind the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLRE) 11.1% rise over the past 52 weeks.

Crown Castle’s stock prices rose marginally the following day after the release of its Q1 2025 results on Apr. 30. Quarterly net revenue for the company declined 4.8% year-over-year to $1.1 billion, primarily due to a 5.3% drop in site rental revenue to $1 billion. Despite the decline, total revenue exceeded Street estimates of $1 billion. Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) came in at $1.10 per share, beating the analysts’ estimate of $1.02.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, CCI expects site rental revenue to range between $3.99 billion and $4.03 billion, with AFFO per share projected between $4.06 and $4.17.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2025, analysts expect CCI’s adjusted FFO to decline 43.7% year-over-year to $3.93 per share. However, the company's earnings surprise history is strong. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings and 11 “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with five “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On May 5, Citigroup (C) analyst Michael Rollins raised CCI's price target to $124 while maintaining a “Buy” rating.

As of writing, Crown Castle is trading below the mean price target of $113.94. The Street-high price target of $125 implies a potential upside of 19.3% from the current price levels.

