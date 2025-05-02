Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Comcast Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based Comcast Corporation ( CMCSA ) operates as a media and technology company worldwide. With a market cap of $129.3 billion , Comcast operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments.

The telecoms and entertainment giant has substantially underperformed the broader market over the past year. CMCSA stock prices experienced a 9.9% decline in 2025 and an 11.5% plunge over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 4.7% drop on a YTD basis and 11.7% surge over the past year.

Zooming in further, Comcast has also underperformed the iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF’s ( IYZ ) marginal 89 bps uptick on a YTD basis and 31.2% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Comcast’s stock prices dropped 3.7% after the release of its mixed Q1 results on Apr. 24. While the company’s total domestic wireless line increased by 323,000, its total domestic broader customer base decreased by 199,000, and its total domestic video customer net losses stood at 427,000. This contributed to its overall topline declining 57 bps year-over-year to $29.9 billion. Meanwhile, the company experienced a slight improvement in margins, leading to a 4.5% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS of $1.09. Moreover, its cash flows from operations increased 5.7% year-over-year to $8.3 billion.

For the full fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect CMCSA to deliver a marginal 69 bps year-over-year increase in adjusted EPS to $4.36. On a more positive note, the company has a solid earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

CMCSA has a consensus “ Moderate Buy ” rating overall. Of the 30 analysts covering the stock, 16 recommend “Strong Buy,” 12 advise “Hold,” and two suggest a “Strong Sell” rating.

This configuration is slightly less bullish than a month ago, when none of the analysts gave “Strong Sell” ratings on CMCSA.

On Apr. 28, Barclays ( BCS ) analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained an “ Equal-Weight ” rating on CMCSA, while lowering the price target to $35.

CMCSA’s mean price target of $40.83 implies a 20.7% premium to current price levels, while its street-high target of $57 suggests a 68.5% upside potential.

