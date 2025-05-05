Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Boston Scientific Stock Will Climb or Sink?

With a market cap of $155.2 billion, Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. Based in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company operates in two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular.

Shares of BSX have considerably surpassed the broader market over the past year. BSX has gained 45.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 12.3%. In 2025, BSX gained 17.5%, compared to $SPX’s 3.3% decline.

More Top Stocks Daily:

Narrowing the focus, BSX has also outperformed the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI). The exchange-traded fund has surged 9.6% over the past year and 3.6% this year.

Boston Scientific closed up more than 4% on Apr. 22 after releasing its Q1 earnings. It boosted its full-year net sales forecast to 15% to 17% from a prior view of 12.5% to 14.5%. Additionally, the company’s EPS came in at $0.75, surpassing the Street’s forecast by 11.9%.

For the current year, ending in December, analysts expect BSX’s EPS to increase 15.9% year over year to $2.91. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

BSX’s stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating. Out of 28 analysts covering the stock, 25 rate it as a "Strong Buy," two suggest a "Moderate Buy," and one say "Hold."

This configuration remained unchanged for the past three months.

On Apr. 25, Barclays plc (BCS) analyst Matt Miksic raised the firm’s price target on Boston Scientific to $125 from $118 and keeps an “Overweight” rating on the shares. The firm said ADVANTAGE-AF’s solid results for the use of Farawave and Farapoint in persistent atrial fibrillation should support FDA approval later this year.

The mean price target of $120.03 suggests a 14.4% premium to BSX’s current price levels. Moreover, the Street-high target of $135 suggests an impressive upside potential of 28.7%.

On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.