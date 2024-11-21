Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Bio-Techne Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, diagnostics, and bioprocessing markets. With a market cap of $10.9 billion, Bio-Techne operates through Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics & Spatial Biology segments.
The biotech major has underperformed the broader market over the past year. Bio-Techne stock prices declined 10.9% in 2024 and gained 8.1% over the past year, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) surge of 24.1% on a YTD basis and 30.1% over the past 52 weeks.
Narrowing the focus, Bio-Techne has also lagged behind the iShares Biotechnology ETF’s (IBB) marginal dip in 2024 and 13.4% growth over the past year.
Bio-Techne stock price soared 7.5% after the release of its better-than-expected Q1 2025 earnings on Oct. 30. The company reported a notable 4.5% year-over-year growth in net sales to $289.5 million, outpacing Wall Street’s topline expectations by 3.1%. The topline growth was primarily driven by the continued adoption and utilization across the Diagnostics & Spatial Biology (DSS) segment, leading to a staggering 14.3% year-over-year growth in segment revenue, reaching $83.2 million. Meanwhile, Bio-Techne’s adjusted EPS of $0.42 also surpassed analysts’ bottom-line estimates by a large margin, further bolstering investors’ confidence.
Bio-Techne’s underperformance in 2024 is largely attributable to the massive sell-off in biotech and pharma stocks triggered by Trump’s pick of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which led to over 12% drop in Bio-Techne’s stock prices in the trading sessions from Nov. 14 to Nov. 19.
For the current fiscal year, ending in June, analysts expect Bio-Techne to report a 7% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS to $1.68. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. It has surpassed analysts’ EPS estimates in three of the past four quarters while missing on one other occasion.
Bio-Techne stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of the 13 analysts covering the stock, 10 recommend “Strong Buy” and three suggest a “Hold” rating.
This configuration has been consistent over the past months.
On Oct. 31, Scotiabank analyst Sung Ji Nam maintained a “Sector Outperform” rating while raising the price target to $88, which suggests a potential upside of 28.1% from current price levels.
The mean price target of $85 represents a premium of 23.7% to current price levels. Meanwhile, the Street-high target of $95 suggests a massive potential upside of 38.2%.On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here. More news from Barchart
