Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Aptiv Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Ireland-based Aptiv PLC ( APTV ) engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components. It provides electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. With a market cap of $12.7 billion , Aptiv operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments.

Aptiv has underperformed the broader market over the past year by a huge margin. APTV stock prices have plummeted 38% on a YTD basis and 26.5% over the past 52-week period compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 25.2% gains on a YTD basis and 36.4% returns over the past year.

Narrowing the focus, Aptiv has also lagged behind the First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s ( FTXR ) 17.3% gains on a YTD basis and 35.4% returns over the past year.

Shares of Aptiv plummeted 17.7% after the release of its disappointing Q3 earnings on Oct. 31. The company reported a 5.1% year-over-year decline in net sales to $4.9 billion, missing Wall Street’s estimates by 6.1%. Moreover, Aptiv reduced its full-year topline guidance, which unsettled investors’ confidence. The American auto industry has been facing several challenges, including intense competition from Chinese firms and a decline in demand due to inflation and economic uncertainty. Moreover, the increase in inventory build-up on automakers’ balance sheets has hurt component manufacturers’ product demand, leading to a decline in revenues.

Despite the headwinds, Aptiv showcased robust resilience and improvement in profitability. The company did a commendable job at maintaining efficiency, which led to a 22.3% annual growth in adjusted non-GAAP net income of $449 million.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect Aptiv’s adjusted EPS to rise 27.2% year-over-year to $6.18. Moreover, the company has a robust earnings surprise history. It has surpassed Wall Street’s earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters. Its adjusted EPS of $1.83 for the last reported quarter exceeded analysts’ projections by 8.3%.

APTV stock has a consensus “ Moderate Buy ” rating overall. Among the 21 analysts covering the stock, 14 advise “Strong Buy,” two suggest “Moderate Buy,” three recommend “Hold,” and two advocate a “Strong Sell” rating.

This configuration is slightly less bullish than two months ago when 13 analysts recommended a “Strong Buy,” one suggested a “Moderate Sell,” and one advised a “Strong Sell” rating.

On Nov. 4, Barclays PLC ( BCS ) analyst Dan Levy maintained a “ Buy ” rating while reducing the price target to $80.

APTV’s mean price target of $80.14 represents a premium of 44% to current price levels. Meanwhile, the street-high target of $113 suggests a massive potential upside of 103.1%.

