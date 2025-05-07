Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting AbbVie Stock Will Climb or Sink?

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois, is a biopharmaceutical company discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. Valued at $346.8 billion by market cap, the company discovers and develops medicines and therapies that solve health issues across immunology, oncology, aesthetics, neuroscience, and eye care.

Shares of this drug giant have outperformed the broader market over the past year. ABBV has gained 15% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 8.2%. In 2025, ABBV stock is up 5.3%, surpassing the SPX’s 4.7% decline on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, ABBV’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP). The exchange-traded fund has gained marginally over the past year. Moreover, ABBV’s returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 4.4% dip over the same time frame.

AbbVie has successfully navigated the loss of revenue from its blockbuster drug Humira by launching new successful immunology medicines Skyrizi and Rinvoq. These new drugs, along with strategic acquisitions and a strong pipeline, have driven the company's top-line growth and EPS guidance. AbbVie's oncology strategy is also gaining traction with newer products such as Elahere and Epkinly. Revenues were driven by sales of key drugs Rinvoq, Skyrizi, Venclexta, and Vraylar, as well as contributions from newer drugs like Ubrelvy, Elahere, and Epkinly.

On Apr. 25, ABBV shares closed up more than 3% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.46 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $2.39. The company’s revenue was $13.3 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $12.9 billion. ABBV expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $12.09 to $12.29.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect ABBV’s EPS to grow 21.4% to $12.29 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 26 analysts covering ABBV stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 15 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and nine “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than two months ago, with 14 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Apr. 29, Guggenheim analyst Vamil Divan kept a “Buy” rating on ABBV and raised the price target to $216, implying a potential upside of 15.4% from current levels.

The mean price target of $210.04 represents a 12.2% premium to ABBV’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $250 suggests an upside potential of 33.6%.

