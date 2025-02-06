Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting 3M Company Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, 3M Company ( MMM ) is a global innovation and manufacturing leader known for its diverse portfolio of products. With a market cap of $82.6 billion , 3M operates across multiple industries, offering solutions in healthcare, consumer goods, worker safety, and industrial applications. The company leverages its expertise in material science and technology to drive efficiency, sustainability, and customer value worldwide.

Shares of the industrial conglomerate have significantly outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. MMM has gained 97.3% over this time, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 22.6% . In 2025, shares of MMM are up 18.1%, compared to SPX’s nearly 3.1% gain on a YTD basis.

Looking further, 3M has also outpaced the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLI ) gains of 19.3% over the past year and 4.1% on a YTD basis.

Shares of 3M surged over 4% on Jan. 21 after the company reported its Q4 earnings results . The company’s revenue rose 5.8% year-over-year to $6.01 billion, beating estimates by 2.7%. Adjusted EPS came in at $1.68, surpassing consensus by 9.3%.

For the full year 2025, 3M expects adjusted total sales growth between 0.5% and 1.5% , driven by adjusted organic sales growth of 2% to 3%. The company projects adjusted EPS between $7.60 and $7.90, aligning closely with market expectations. Additionally, 3M anticipates to generate between $5.2 and $5.3 billion in adjusted operating cash flow, targeting approximately 100% adjusted free cash flow conversion, underscoring its focus on maintaining strong cash generation.

For the current fiscal year ending in December, analysts project 3M’s adjusted EPS to grow 6.9% year-over-year to $7.80. The company has a robust earnings surprise history. It has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters.

Among the 16 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 10 “ Strong Buys,” three “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and two “Strong Sells.”

This configuration is more bullish than three months ago when eight analysts recommended a “Strong Buy” rating.

On Jan. 22, J.P. Morgan ( JPM ) raised 3M’s price target to $165 from $162 , maintaining an “Overweight” rating following its Q4 report.

3M’s mean price target of $156.06 represents a premium of 2.4% to current price levels. Meanwhile, the Street-high target of $184 suggests a potential upside of 20.7%.

