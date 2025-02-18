Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Wynn Resorts Stock?

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN), headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Valued at $9.8 billion by market cap, the company delivers world-class gaming, hospitality, and entertainment through its luxury resorts offering private gaming salons, poker rooms, race and sports books, casino spaces, high-end hotel accommodations with suites and villas, spas, dining, shopping, entertainment venues, and distinctive attractions such as performance lakes and waterfront parks.

Shares of this luxury resort and casino company have underperformed the broader market over the past year. WYNN has declined 15.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 22.3%. In 2025, WYNN stock is up 3.1%, compared to SPX’s 4% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, WYNN’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 27.5% over the past year. However, WYNN’s returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 1.2% gains over the same time frame.

On Feb. 13, WYNN shares closed up more than 2% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.42 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $1.27. The company’s revenue was $1.84 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $1.78 billion.

For fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect WYNN’s EPS to decline 19.1% to $4.87 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

Among the 15 analysts covering WYNN stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and three “Holds.”

The configuration has been consistent over the past three months.

On Feb. 17, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) gave a “Buy” rating on WYNN and raised the price target to $118, implying a potential upside of 32.9% from current levels.

The mean price target of $112.56 represents a 26.7% premium to WYNN’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $132 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 48.6%.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.