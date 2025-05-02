Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Walmart Stock?

With a market cap of $779.4 billion , Walmart Inc. ( WMT ) is a global retail leader offering a wide range of products and services through its brick-and-mortar stores, e-commerce platforms, and mobile applications. Operating under three main segments: Walmart U.S.; Walmart International; and Sam's Club, the company emphasizes everyday low prices and costs to deliver value and convenience to customers worldwide.

Shares of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based company have significantly outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. WMT has surged 65.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 11.7% . On a YTD basis, Walmart's shares are up 7.8%, compared to SPX’s 4.7% decrease.

More Top Stocks Daily:

Narrowing the focus, the retail giant has also outpaced the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLP ) 8.1% rise over the past 52 weeks and 3.2% return on a YTD basis.

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q4 2025 adjusted EPS of $0.66 and revenue of $180.6 billion, Walmart shares dropped 6.5% on Feb. 20 due to disappointing forward guidance. The company warned of slower sales growth after a strong year, projecting fiscal 2026 revenue growth of just 3%-4% and potential year-over-year quarterly profit decline for the first time in three years. Its Q1 2026 outlook also underwhelmed, with projected adjusted EPS of $0.57 - $0.58 and revenue of $159.9 billion, both below analyst estimates. Additionally, concerns emerged over Walmart’s reliance on partners like Symbotic for supply chain automation.

For the fiscal year ending in January 2026, analysts expect WMT’s adjusted EPS to grow 3.6% year-over-year to $2.60. However, the company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 38 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 32 “Strong Buy” ratings, five “Moderate Buys,” and one “Hold.”

This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with 30 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Apr. 10, UBS analyst Michael Lasser lowered Walmart's price target to $110 while reaffirming a “Buy” rating. Despite the slight cut, the outlook remains positive as Walmart aims to grow revenue by 4% and boost operating income and free cash flow to double-digit rates.

As of writing, WMT is trading below the mean price target of $108.05. The Street-high price target of $120 implies a potential upside of 23.2% from the current price.

On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.