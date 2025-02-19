Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on W. R. Berkley Stock?

Valued at a market cap of $23.1 billion, W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) is a leading commercial lines property and casualty insurance provider known for its strong underwriting expertise and decentralized operating model. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, the company operates through a diverse portfolio of specialty insurance businesses, offering tailored risk solutions across various industries.

Shares of the insurance company have climbed 9.9% over the past 52 weeks and 3.4% on a YTD basis, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which rallied 22.5% over the past year and returned 4.2% in 2025.

Looking further, WRB has also underperformed the Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP). The exchange-traded fund has gained 12% over the past year.

Over the past year, W. R. Berkley has underperformed the broader index and its peers, impacted by macroeconomic headwinds, underwriting challenges, and competitive pressures in the insurance sector. Additionally, fluctuations in investment income and cautious market sentiment have contributed to its relative weakness.

However, following its Q4 earnings release on Jan. 27, the stock gained 2.9%. Revenue grew 13.9% year-over-year to $3.67 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.13 also exceeded expectations of $0.94.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect W. R. Berkley’s EPS to rise 4.6% year over year to $4.33. Additionally, the company has a strong track record of exceeding expectations, having surpassed consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 17 analysts covering WRB stock, the overall consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” The current rating is based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, seven “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

The overall configuration is slightly more bullish than three months back when eight analysts recommended a “Strong Buy.”

On Feb. 11, TD Cowen analyst Andrew Kligerman raised the price target on W. R. Berkley from $68 to $73, which is also the Street-high target, while maintaining a “Buy” rating.

The mean price target of $65.12 represents a 7.6% premium to WRB’s current price levels.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.