Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on UDR Stock?

Highlands Ranch, Colorado-based UDR, Inc. (UDR) owns, operates, acquires, develops, redevelops, renovates and manages apartment communities in high barrier-to-entry markets. With a market cap of $14.2 billion, UDR operates as one of the most favorably-positioned multi-family apartment REITs in the U.S.

The real estate major has slightly outpaced the broader market over the past year but has notably underperformed in 2025. UDR stock has soared 21.1% over the past 52 weeks and dipped 1.4% on a YTD basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.7% surge over the past year and 3.1% gains on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, UDR has also outpaced the industry-focused Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF’s (FPRO) 10.4% gains over the past year but underperformed FPRO’s 2.7% returns in 2025.

Despite the recent underperformance, UDR’s stock price rose 1.8% in the trading session after the release of its mixed Q4 results on Feb. 5. Driven by the notable increase in rental income, its overall total revenues increased by a modest 2.3% year-over-year to $422.7 million which missed the Street’s expectations by a small margin. Furthermore, its net earnings of negative $0.02 per share fell notably below the company’s own guidance range of $0.10 to $0.12 per share. However, UDR’s funds from operations (FFO) of $0.63 per share managed to meet the Street’s expectations and the company raised its quarterly dividends which provided some reassurance to investors.

For the current fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect UDR to report a modest 1.2% year-over-year growth in FFO to $2.51 per share. On a more positive note, the company has a robust FFO surprise history. It has surpassed or matched the Street’s FFO estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 24 analysts covering the UDR stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buy,” 12 “Hold,” and one “Strong Sell” rating.

This configuration has been mostly stable over the past months.

On Feb. 10, Evercore ISI analyst Steve Sakwa reiterated a “Hold” rating on UDR, while setting a price target of $45.

UDR’s mean price target of $46.02 represents a 7.5% premium to current price levels, while its street-high target of $51 suggests a 19.1% upside potential.

