Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on TJX Companies Stock?

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX), headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. With a market cap of $144 billion, the company operates off-price retail concepts and e-commerce sites in the US, Canada, and Europe that offer a wide range of brand name and designer merchandise.

Shares of this leading off-price retailer have outperformed the broader market over the past year. TJX has gained 31.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 8.2%. In 2025, TJX stock is up 6.3%, surpassing the SPX’s 4.7% decline on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, TJX’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 6.3% over the past year. Moreover, TJX’s single-digit returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 12.5% dip over the same time frame.

TJX’s success is due to its strong operational discipline, value-driven offerings, and global store expansion. The company's off-price model attracts cost-conscious shoppers, leading to consistent growth in customer traffic and sales. With a focus on providing exceptional value and a unique shopping experience, TJX is well-positioned for long-term expansion. The company's diverse banners and global footprint give it a strong reach and resilience. By quickly adjusting to trends and offering fresh, branded products at a great value, TJX stands out in the retail industry. With plans to open more stores and grow its e-commerce presence, TJX is poised for continued success in the face of a weakening consumer outlook and tariff-related challenges.

On Feb. 26, TJX shares closed up more than 1% after reporting its Q4 results. Its EPS of $1.23 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.16. The company’s revenue was $16.4 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $16.2 billion. TJX expects full-year EPS to be $4.34 to $4.43.

For fiscal 2026, ending in January 2026, analysts expect TJX’s EPS to grow 4% to $4.43 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 22 analysts covering TJX stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 20 “Strong Buy” ratings, and two “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than two months ago, with 19 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Apr. 30, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) analyst Ike Boruchow kept an “Equal Weight” rating on TJX and lowered the price target to $115.

The mean price target of $140.40 represents a 9.3% premium to TJX’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $158 suggests an upside potential of 23%.

