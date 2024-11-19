Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on S&P Global Stock?

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI), based in New York, is a leading provider of financial information services. With a market capitalization of $156.2 billion, the company delivers credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions across the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets.

Shares of this leading financial giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year. SPGI has gained 23.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 30.6%. In 2024, SPGI’s stock rose 14.2%, compared to SPX’s 23.6% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, SPGI has lagged behind the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI). The exchange-traded fund has gained 56.7% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 38.3% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s returns over the same time frame.

On Oct. 24, SPGI dropped 3.5% after posting its Q3 earnings. On the bright side, its adjusted EPS and revenue of $3.89 and $3.6 billion surpassed Wall Street’s expectations.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect SPGI’s EPS to grow 21% to $15.24 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 20 analysts covering SPGI stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 17 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and one “Hold.”

This configuration is more bullish than two months ago, with 16 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Oct. 28, Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) increased its price target for S&P Global to $560 from $540, maintaining a “Buy” rating on the stock Following the earnings report. The firm’s strong Q3 performance was mainly driven by robust debt issuance volumes in the Ratings business, with solid results from the Indices segment also playing a role. The analyst also raised its Q4 and 2025 estimates for the company.

The mean price target of $583.41 represents a 16% premium to SPGI’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $620 suggests an upside potential of 23.3%.

