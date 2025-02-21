Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Revvity Stock?

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) is a global life sciences and diagnostics company specializing in innovative solutions for healthcare, research, and industrial applications. The company is valued at a market cap of $14 billion and provides a range of products and services, including advanced analytical instruments, diagnostic tools, reagents, and software designed to enhance scientific discovery and improve patient outcomes.

RVTY has struggled to keep pace with the broader market over the past year. While the stock has gained 12.5%, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 23% over the past year. Even in 2025, RVTY’s modest 2.8% gain lags behind the S&P 500’s 4% advance on a year-to-date basis.

Yet, when compared to the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV), RVTY has shown some strength. The stock outpaced the ETF’s modest 1.4% gain over the past year. But the tables have turned in 2025, XLV has surged 7% year-to-date, leaving RVTY trailing once again.

On Jan. 31, RVTY reported its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings, matching analysts’ expectations as revenue grew 5% year-over-year to $729.4 million, while adjusted EPS climbed to $1.42 from $1.25, fueled by 6% organic growth and surpassed market forecasts.

But, despite these solid results, the stock tumbled for eight consecutive trading sessions, shedding over 10%. The decline was likely driven by cautious 2025 guidance, which projected revenue of $2.80–$2.85 billion and adjusted EPS of $4.90–$5.00. While the company’s fundamentals remain strong, a subdued outlook and investor sentiment weighed heavily on RVTY’s performance.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect RVTY’s EPS to grow marginally year over year to $4.94 on a diluted basis. The company's earnings surprise history is robust. It exceeded the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 17 analysts covering RVTY stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and seven “Holds.”

This configuration is slightly less bullish than two months ago, with 10 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Feb. 3, Barclays PLC (BCS) raised Revvity’s price target from $135 to $140 while maintaining an "Overweight" rating.

The mean price target of $138.24 represents a 20.5% premium to RVTY’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $155 suggests an upside potential of 35.1%.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.