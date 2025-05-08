Stocks

Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Regions Financial Stock?

May 08, 2025 — 09:31 am EDT

Written by Aditya Sarawgi for Barchart->

Birmingham, Alabama-based Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is a financial holding company that provides various banking and related products and services to individual and corporate customers. With a market cap of $18.8 billion, the company offers retail, commercial, mortgage banking, and other specialty financing across the South, Midwest, and Texas.

The regional banking giant has underperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2025. RF’s stock prices have gained 5.8% over the past 52 weeks and have declined 11.7% on a YTD basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX8.6% gains over the past year and 4.3% decline in 2025.

More Top Stocks Daily: Go behind Wall Street’s hottest headlines with Barchart’s Active Investor newsletter.

 

However, narrowing the focus, RF has marginally outperformed the industry-focused iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF’s (IAT5.5% growth over the past 52 weeks but has slightly lagged behind IAT's 11% drop on a YTD basis.

www.barchart.com

RF stock grew marginally following the release of its Q1 earnings on Apr. 17. The company’s adjusted total revenue grew marginally compared to the year-ago quarter to $1.8 billion. Although, the company’s net interest income grew marginally from the previous year’s quarter to $1.2 billion, its total net interest margin decreased by 3 basis points to 3.52%, caused by lower levels of lending activity and loan spread compression, as well as the negative impacts from nonrecurring items and fewer days. Nevertheless, its adjusted EPS surged 22.7% year-over-year to $0.54 and exceeded the consensus estimates by 5.9%.

For the current fiscal year 2025, ending in December, analysts expect RF to report a 5.2% year-over-year growth in adjusted earnings to $2.23 per share. Moreover, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Furthermore, RF has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 23 analysts covering the stock, opinions include nine “Strong Buys,” two “Moderate Buys,” 11 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

www.barchart.com

The configuration has remained unchanged in recent months.

On Apr. 22, Truist Securities (TFC) analyst Brian Foran maintained a “Hold” rating on RF, but lowered the price target from $24 to $21.

As of writing, RF’s mean price target of $24.38 implies a 17.3% premium to current price levels, while the Street-high target of $31 suggests a staggering 49.2% upside potential.

On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TFC
RF
IAT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.