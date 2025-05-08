Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Regions Financial Stock?

Birmingham, Alabama-based Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is a financial holding company that provides various banking and related products and services to individual and corporate customers. With a market cap of $18.8 billion, the company offers retail, commercial, mortgage banking, and other specialty financing across the South, Midwest, and Texas.

The regional banking giant has underperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2025. RF’s stock prices have gained 5.8% over the past 52 weeks and have declined 11.7% on a YTD basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 8.6% gains over the past year and 4.3% decline in 2025.

However, narrowing the focus, RF has marginally outperformed the industry-focused iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF’s (IAT) 5.5% growth over the past 52 weeks but has slightly lagged behind IAT's 11% drop on a YTD basis.

RF stock grew marginally following the release of its Q1 earnings on Apr. 17. The company’s adjusted total revenue grew marginally compared to the year-ago quarter to $1.8 billion. Although, the company’s net interest income grew marginally from the previous year’s quarter to $1.2 billion, its total net interest margin decreased by 3 basis points to 3.52%, caused by lower levels of lending activity and loan spread compression, as well as the negative impacts from nonrecurring items and fewer days. Nevertheless, its adjusted EPS surged 22.7% year-over-year to $0.54 and exceeded the consensus estimates by 5.9%.

For the current fiscal year 2025, ending in December, analysts expect RF to report a 5.2% year-over-year growth in adjusted earnings to $2.23 per share. Moreover, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Furthermore, RF has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 23 analysts covering the stock, opinions include nine “Strong Buys,” two “Moderate Buys,” 11 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

The configuration has remained unchanged in recent months.

On Apr. 22, Truist Securities (TFC) analyst Brian Foran maintained a “Hold” rating on RF, but lowered the price target from $24 to $21.

As of writing, RF’s mean price target of $24.38 implies a 17.3% premium to current price levels, while the Street-high target of $31 suggests a staggering 49.2% upside potential.

