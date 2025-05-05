Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Realty Income Stock?

San Diego, California-based Realty Income Corporation ( O ) acquires and manages freestanding commercial properties that reap rental revenue under long-term net lease agreements. With a market cap of $50.8 billion , Realty Income’s portfolio consists of thousands of commercial properties leased to numerous clients across 90+ industries.

The real estate giant has lagged behind the broader market over the past year but outperformed in 2025. Realty Income’s stock has gained 6.7% on a YTD basis and 3.7% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 3.3% dip on a YTD basis and 12.3% surge over the past year.

Narrowing the focus, Realty Income has outpaced the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLRE ) 3.1% uptick on a YTD basis, while lagging behind XLRE’s 14.2% returns over the past year.

Realty Income’s stock prices dropped 1.9% in the trading session after the release of its mixed Q4 results on Feb. 24. Driven by an increase in demand and rentals, the company’s revenues soared 24.5% year-over-year to $1.3 billion. However, the company also observed a steep increase in depreciation, interest expense and provision for impairment, leading to a decline in profitability. Nonetheless, its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) to common shareholders increased 26.1% year-over-year to $921.9 million, but due to a surge in the number of outstanding shares, its AFFO per share inched up by a modest 4% year-over-year to $1.05 and missed the Street’s expectations by nearly 1%.

For the current fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect the REIT to deliver a 1.9% year-over-year growth in AFFO per share to $4.27. While Realty Income has missed the Street’s AFFO estimates once over the past four quarters, it has matched or surpassed the projections on three other occasions.

Realty Income has a consensus “ Moderate Buy ” rating overall. Of the 23 analysts covering the stock, opinions include five “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” and 17 “Holds.”

On Apr. 22, Barclays ( BCS ) analyst Richard Hightower reiterated an “ Overweight ” rating on the stock, while lowering the price target from $59 to $58.

Realty Income’s mean price target of $60.84 indicates a 6.8% premium to current price levels, while its Street-high target of $65.50 suggests a 15% upside potential.

