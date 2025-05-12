Stocks

Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on MetLife Stock?

May 12, 2025 — 07:10 am EDT

Written by Sohini Mondal for Barchart->

With a market cap of $52.3 billion, MetLife, Inc. (MET) is a global financial services company offering insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management solutions. Operating across six segments worldwide, MetLife serves both individuals and institutions with a broad range of protection and investment products.

The New York-based company's shares have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. MET has increased 7.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 8.6%. Moreover, shares of MetLife are down 4.9% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 3.8% drop. 

More Top Stocks Daily: Go behind Wall Street’s hottest headlines with Barchart’s Active Investor newsletter.

 

In addition, the insurer has also lagged behind the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF19.7% return over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

Despite reporting weaker-than-expected Q1 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.96 on Apr. 30, MetLife shares recovered marginally the next day. Adjusted premiums, fees, and other revenues surged 16.5% year-over-year to $13.6 billion, while adjusted net investment income rose 3% to $5.21 billion. The company also announced a $3 billion share buyback program and a $10 billion reinsurance deal with Talcott Financial Group, both of which are seen as shareholder-friendly moves that reduce risk and enhance capital efficiency.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2025, analysts expect MET’s adjusted EPS to grow 12.3% year-over-year to $9.11. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in one of the last four quarters while missing on three other occasions. 

Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 13 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and four “Holds.” 

www.barchart.com

This configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago, with 12 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On May 6, Wells Fargo raised MetLife's price target to $94 and maintained an “Overweight" rating.

As of writing, MET is trading below the mean price target of $92.69. The Street-high price target of $110 implies a potential upside of 41.3% from the current price levels.

On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XLF
MET

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.