Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on MetLife Stock?

With a market cap of $52.3 billion , MetLife, Inc. ( MET ) is a global financial services company offering insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management solutions. Operating across six segments worldwide, MetLife serves both individuals and institutions with a broad range of protection and investment products.

The New York-based company's shares have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. MET has increased 7.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 8.6%. Moreover, shares of MetLife are down 4.9% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 3.8% drop.

In addition, the insurer has also lagged behind the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLF ) 19.7% return over the past 52 weeks.

Despite reporting weaker-than-expected Q1 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.96 on Apr. 30, MetLife shares recovered marginally the next day. Adjusted premiums, fees, and other revenues surged 16.5% year-over-year to $13.6 billion, while adjusted net investment income rose 3% to $5.21 billion. The company also announced a $3 billion share buyback program and a $10 billion reinsurance deal with Talcott Financial Group, both of which are seen as shareholder-friendly moves that reduce risk and enhance capital efficiency.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2025, analysts expect MET’s adjusted EPS to grow 12.3% year-over-yea r to $9.11. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in one of the last four quarters while missing on three other occasions.

Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 13 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and four “Holds.”

This configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago, with 12 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On May 6, Wells Fargo raised MetLife's price target to $94 and maintained an “Overweight" rating.

As of writing, MET is trading below the mean price target of $92.69. The Street-high price target of $110 implies a potential upside of 41.3% from the current price levels.

