Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Lennar Stock?

Valued at a market cap of $45.6 billion , Miami, Florida-based Lennar Corporation ( LEN ) is a leading U.S. homebuilder specializing in single-family and multifamily residential construction. With operations spanning homebuilding, financial services, and fund investments, it serves diverse buyers, including first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury homebuyers.

Shares of the homebuilder have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. LEN has risen 33.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 30.9% . However, in 2024, shares of LEN are up 13.8%, lagging behind SPX’s 25.1% gain on a YTD basis.

Focusing more closely, Lennar has also outpaced the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLY ) 28.8% return over the past 52 weeks.

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS of $3.90 and revenue of $9.4 billion on Sep. 19, Lennar's shares fell 5.3% the next day due to a 190-basis-point decline in home sales gross margin, which missed investor expectations. The company also provided weak Q4 guidance, forecasting lower home deliveries of 22,500 units to 23,000 units and a drop in average selling price (ASP) to around $425,000. Additionally, the expected decline in Financial Services operating earnings to around $140 million raised concerns about overall profitability.

For the current fiscal year, ending in November, analysts expect LEN’s EPS to decline marginally year-over-year to $14.18. However, the company's earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” nine “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

On Nov. 21, Bank of America Securities analyst Rafe Jadrosich reaffirmed a “Hold” rating on Lennar while maintaining a price target of $190 .

As of writing, LEN is trading below the mean price target of $199.36. The Street-high price target of $236, implies a potential upside of 40.4% from the current price levels.

