Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Kraft Heinz Stock?

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) manufactures and markets food and beverage products around the globe. With a market cap of $33.8 billion, the company has a portfolio of eight consumer-driven product platforms: Taste Elevation, Easy Ready Meals, Hydration, Meats, Cheeses, Substantial Snacking, Desserts, Coffee, and other grocery products.

Shares of the food and beverage company have significantly underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. KHC has dropped 21.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 10.2%. Moreover, shares of KHC are down 6.9% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 3.9% decline.

More Top Stocks Daily:

Looking closer, Kraft Heinz has also performed weaker than the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP) 7.4% rise over the past 52 weeks and 3.7% return on a YTD basis.

Kraft Heinz’s stock rose marginally following the release of its Q1 2025 results on Apr. 29. Net sales declined 6.4% year-over-year to $6 billion but were in line with the Wall Street expectations. The adjusted EPS fell 10.1% from the year-ago quarter to $0.62, still beating the consensus estimate of $0.60. For fiscal 2025, the company expects net sales to decline between 1.5% and 3.5% year-over-year, with adjusted EPS projected in the range of $2.51 to $2.67.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2025, analysts expect KHC’s adjusted EPS to decline 16% year-over-year to $2.57. However, the company's earnings surprise history is strong. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 20 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on one “Strong Buy” rating, 15 “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and three “Strong Sells.”

This configuration is less bullish than three months ago, with five “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Apr. 25, Stifel analysts lowered KHC's price target to $30 while maintaining a “Hold” rating.

As of writing, Kraft Heinz is trading slightly below the mean price target of $29.15. The Street-high price target of $33 implies a potential upside of 15.4% from the current price levels.

On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.