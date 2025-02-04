Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Johnson Controls Stock?

Founded in 1885 and headquartered in Cork, Ireland, Johnson Controls International plc ( JCI ) is a global leader in innovative building solutions, energy efficiency, and sustainable technologies. With a market cap of $51.5 billion , HVAC systems, and fire and security solutions, JCI transforms commercial, industrial, and residential spaces through cutting-edge innovations.

Johnson Controls' shares have outperformed the broader market over the past year. Over the past 52 weeks, JCI stock rose 41.4% compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 20.9% returns . However, in 2025, JCI has declined 2.5%, underperforming SPX’s 1.9% gain on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, JCI has outperformed the S&P Homebuilders SPDR’s ( XHB ) 9.8% returns over the past 52 weeks but underperformed XHB’s 1.1% gains on a YTD basis.

On Nov. 6, Johnson Controls reported strong fiscal Q4 2024 results, driving a nearly 9% surge in its stock price. Revenue grew 7% year over year to $7.4 billion, while adjusted net income rose 19% to $858 million, or $1.28 per share, exceeding analyst expectations. For fiscal 2025, management forecasts mid-single-digit organic sales growth and adjusted EPS between $3.40 and $3.50.

For the current fiscal year, ending in September, analysts expect Johnson Controls to report an EPS of $3.45, down 7% year over year . The company’s earnings surprise history is solid. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 19 analysts covering the JCI stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on ten “Strong Buy” ratings and nine “Holds.”

The configuration has been almost stable over the past few months.

On Jan. 17, Andrew Obin from Bank of America Securities ( BAC ) maintained a “ Buy ” rating on JCI with a price target of $95, implying a potential upside of 23.4%.

JCI’s mean price target of $89.37 represents a premium of 16.1% to current price levels. The Street-high target of $96 indicates a potential upside of 24.7% from current price levels.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.