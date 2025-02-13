Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Honeywell Stock?

Valued at a market cap of $134.6 billion , Honeywell International Inc. ( HON ) is a diversified global technology and manufacturing company specializing in innovative and sustainable solutions across aerospace, building technologies, performance materials, and safety and productivity solutions. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Honeywell develops cutting-edge products and advanced software that serve a wide range of industries, including aviation, energy, healthcare, and industrial automation.

The industrial giant’s shares returned just 3.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ), which rallied nearly 20.5% . In 2025, HON is down 9.2%, compared to the SPX’s 2.9% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, HON has lagged behind the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLI ). The exchange-traded fund has gained 17.6% over the past 52 weeks and 4.6% on a YTD basis.

Honeywell's shares dropped 5.6% following its Q4 earnings release on Feb. 6. The company posted revenue of $10.1 billion, reflecting a 6.9% year-over-year increase and beating analyst expectations by 2.5%. Adjusted EPS of $2.47 surpassed estimates by 6.4%.

However, its fiscal 2025 revenue guidance of $40.1 billion at the midpoint fell 2.8% below projections, indicating 4.2% growth. Adjusted EPS guidance of $10.30 also missed estimates by 5.6%. Despite delivering a strong Q4, cautious guidance suggests a more tempered growth trajectory ahead.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect Honeywell’s EPS to rise 4.6% to $10.34. The company’s earnings surprise history is robust. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

HON stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall . Among the 22 analysts in coverage, 11 suggest a “Strong Buy,” and the remaining 11 recommend a “Hold.”

This configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago when 10 analysts advised a “Strong Buy.”

On Feb. 10, Barclays ( BCS ) analyst Julian Mitchell reduced HON’s price target from $260 to $251 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating. The firm’s updated sum-of-the-parts valuation suggests significant upside potential for the stock.

HON’s mean price target of $243.45 represents a premium of 18.8% to current price levels. Meanwhile, the Street-high target of $300 suggests a potential upside of 46.3%.

