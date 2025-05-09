Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on GE Aerospace Stock?

With a market cap of $228.7 billion, GE Aerospace (GE) designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. Headquartered in Evendale, Ohio, the company operates through Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies segments.

Shares of GE have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. GE has jumped 27% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 9.2%. Moreover, shares of GE are up 28.6% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 3.7% dip.

Looking closer, GE Aerospace has also outpaced the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF’s (ITA) 21.9% surge over the past 52 weeks and 12.5% return on a YTD basis.

GE Aerospace’s stock rose 6.1% after the release of its solid Q1 2025 results on Apr. 22. Driven by growth across all segments, adjusted revenue grew 11.5% from the prior-year quarter to $9 billion. Its orders were up 12% to $12.3 billion. Adjusted EPS surged 60.2% from the prior-year quarter to $1.49, exceeding the consensus estimate by 18.3%.

Additionally, the company’s FLIGHT DECK operating model contributed to an 8% sequential increase in material inputs from priority suppliers. Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, GE expects adjusted EPS to range between $5.10 and $5.45.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2025, analysts expect GE’s adjusted EPS to increase 19.6% year-over-year to $5.50. The company's earnings surprise history is strong. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 21 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 18 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and two “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with 15 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Apr. 23, RBC Capital Markets sustained GE's price target to $220 while maintaining an “Outperform” rating.

As of writing, GE Aerospace is trading below the mean price target of $227.15. The Street-high price target of $261 implies a potential upside of 21.7% from the current price levels.

