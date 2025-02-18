Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on FMC Corporation Stock?

FMC Corporation (FMC), with a market cap of $4.6 billion, is a global agricultural sciences company that specializes in providing innovative crop protection solutions, including herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and specialty chemicals. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, FMC serves farmers and agricultural professionals worldwide, helping them improve crop yields and protect against pests and diseases. The company operates in three key segments: Agricultural Solutions, Lithium, and Health & Nutrition.

Shares of this chemical company have significantly underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. FMC has declined 28.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 22.3%. In 2025, shares of FMC are down 24.7%, compared to SPX’s 4% gain on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, FMC’s underperformance becomes more evident when compared to the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLB) 8.1% gain over the past 52 weeks and 6.8% return on a YTD basis.

FMC Corporation reported its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 4, with shares dropping 33.5% in the following trading session, hitting their lowest level in nearly nine years. Its revenue for the quarter totaled $1.22 billion, falling short of the forecasted $1.32 billion. On the bright side, it posted a 7% year-over-year increase in revenue to $1.22 billion, driven by a 15% rise in volume, particularly in the United States. Adjusted earnings per diluted share rose 67% year over year to $1.79, surpassing analyst expectations.

Looking ahead, FMC’s 2025 projections, revenue between $4.15 billion and $4.35 billion, and adjusted EPS of $3.26 to $3.70, offered little growth and fell well below analysts’

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect FMC’s EPS to remain flat year over year to $3.48. The company’s earnings surprise history is solid. It beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy,” which is based on five “Strong Buy,” 12 “Hold,” and one “Moderate Sell” rating.

The consensus rating is less bullish than a month ago, with six analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy” rating.

On Feb. 7, Barclays PLC (BCS) lowered its price target for FMC from $65 to $48 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating following the earnings report.

The mean price target of $50.31 represents a 37.4% upside from FMC’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $72 suggests an upside potential of 96.6%.

