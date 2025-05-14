Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on DuPont de Nemours Stock?

With a market cap of $29.6 billion , DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ( DD ) is a global leader in technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions serving diverse industries such as electronics, transportation, construction, and healthcare. With operations spanning the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, it maintains strong market positions through its Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments.

Shares of the Wilmington, Delaware-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. DD has declined 10.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 12.7% . Moreover, DD stock has dipped 7.4% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's marginal YTD gain.

Looking closer, the specialty chemicals maker has also lagged behind the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLB ) 6.2% drop over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of DuPont rose 1.8% on May 2 after the company reported Q1 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.03, beating estimates . Revenue also exceeded expectations, rising 4.6% to $3.1 billion, driven by strong electronics segment sales of $1.12 billion due to AI-driven semiconductor demand. Despite tariff concerns and flat industrial performance , investor sentiment was lifted by the reaffirmed full-year profit outlook of $4.30 per share - $4.40 per share and progress on its electronics business spinoff set for completion by November 1.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2025, analysts expect DD's adjusted EPS to grow 4.9% year-over-year to $4.27. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 16 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and four “Holds.”

This configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago, with 10 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On May 8, RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan reiterated a “Buy" rating on DuPont de Nemours and assigned a price target of $90 .

As of writing, DD is trading below the mean price target of $82.20. The Street-high price target of $100 implies a potential upside of 41.6% from the current price levels.

