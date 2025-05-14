Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Dollar General Stock?

Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based Dollar General Corporation (DG) operates as a discount retailer and provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. With a market cap of $19.7 billion, the company's offerings include consumable products, laundry products, packaged food, perishables, over-the-counter medicines, and personal care products.

DG has notably underperformed the broader market over the past year but has outperformed in 2025. DG’s stock prices have declined 37% over the past 52 weeks and have surged 14.6% on a YTD basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 12.7% gains over the past year and a marginal rise in 2025.

Narrowing the focus, DG has also underperformed the industry-focused SPDR S&P Retail ETF’s (XRT) 2.4% decline over the past 52 weeks. However, the company has outperformed XRT’s 6.4% fall on a YTD basis.

DG stock prices surged 6.8% following the release of its impressive Q4 earnings on Mar. 13. The company’s net sales for the quarter increased 4.5% year-over-year to $10.3 billion and surpassed the analyst estimates, mainly driven by positive sales contributions from new stores and growth in same-store sales. Its gross profit rose 4.2% from the previous year’s quarter to approximately $3 billion. Additionally, the company’s net income and EPS came in at $191.2 million and $0.87, respectively, exceeding analysts' expectations.

Moreover, the company announced its guidance for fiscal 2025. It expects net sales growth to be in the range of 3.4% to 4.4% and its same-store sales growth to range from approximately 1.2% to 2.2%. Furthermore, DG expects its full-year EPS to range between $5.10 to $5.80, compared to $5.11 reported in fiscal 2024.

Furthermore, DG has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 28 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 10 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” and 17 “Holds.”

The configuration is slightly more bullish than two months ago, when nine analysts gave "Strong Buy" recommendations and one analyst gave a "Strong Sell" rating.

On May 8, Guggenheim analyst John Heinbockel maintained a "Buy" rating for Dollar General and raised the price target from $100 to $105.

As of writing, DG's mean price target of $91.52 implies a modest 5.4% premium to current price levels, while the Street-high target of $110 suggests a notable 26.7% upside potential.

