Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on CrowdStrike Stock?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD), headquartered in Austin, Texas, provides cybersecurity solutions. With a market cap of $100.4 billion, the company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and leading threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Shares of this global cybersecurity leader have outperformed the broader market over the past year. CRWD has gained 37.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 22.6%. In 2025, CRWD stock is up 21.9%, surpassing the SPX’s 3.1% rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, CRWD’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (HACK). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 28.4% over the past year. Moreover, CRWD’s double-digit gains on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 8.4% returns over the same time frame.

CRWD's strong outperformance is driven by the growing adoption of AI tools in cybersecurity. The company's AI-focused offerings are gaining traction, and its cybersecurity modules are seeing improved adoption rates. Additionally, increased competition in the AI and cybersecurity spaces, particularly between the U.S. and China, is highlighting the significance of CrowdStrike's protection services, leading to strong sales expansion and margins.

On Nov. 26, CRWD reported its Q3 results, and its shares closed down more than 4% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS to $0.93 topped Wall Street expectations of $0.81. The company’s revenue was $1 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $982.3 million. CRWD expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $3.74 to $3.76, and expects revenue to be between $3.92 billion and $3.93 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ended in January, analysts expect CRWD’s EPS to grow 10% to $0.55 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 44 analysts covering CRWD stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 32 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” eight “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is less bullish than a month ago, with 33 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Feb. 3, Baird downgraded to “Neutral” rating on CRWD with a price target of $430, implying a potential upside of 3.1% from current levels.

While CRWD currently trades above its mean price target of $386.68, the Street-high price target of $450 suggests an upside potential of 7.9%.

